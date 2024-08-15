ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher murdered in her house in Kolar

Published - August 15, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old teacher was killed by three unidentified persons at Mulbagal in Kolar district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Divyashree. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mulbagal police, three persons barged into the house when Divyashree was watching television at around 7.30 p.m. Divyashree, who was working at Mudiyanur Government Higher Primary School, was living with her daughter. Her husband was away on a business tour. 

The police said the accused slit Divyashree’s throat and fled the scene. The daughter, who was on the first floor at the time of the incident, rushed to the ground floor hearing her mother scream. 

The daughter with the help of neighbours carried her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. The doctors said she bled to death. The police said they have launched an investigation. The accused haven’t stolen valuables from the house, which suggest that the murder was targeted, the police said. They suspect rivalry for personal reasons to be the motive behind the murder.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US