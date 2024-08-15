GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teacher murdered in her house in Kolar

Published - August 15, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old teacher was killed by three unidentified persons at Mulbagal in Kolar district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Divyashree. 

According to Mulbagal police, three persons barged into the house when Divyashree was watching television at around 7.30 p.m. Divyashree, who was working at Mudiyanur Government Higher Primary School, was living with her daughter. Her husband was away on a business tour. 

The police said the accused slit Divyashree’s throat and fled the scene. The daughter, who was on the first floor at the time of the incident, rushed to the ground floor hearing her mother scream. 

The daughter with the help of neighbours carried her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. The doctors said she bled to death. The police said they have launched an investigation. The accused haven’t stolen valuables from the house, which suggest that the murder was targeted, the police said. They suspect rivalry for personal reasons to be the motive behind the murder.

