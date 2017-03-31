Teacher found murdered on road

A government higher primary school teacher was brutally murdered on Arechakanahalli-Gudigere Road in Maddur taluk of the district on Friday.
The victim, identified as Shashibushan, 35, was on his way to the school at Bidarahosa Halli near Kala Muddana Doddi of Maddur when a gang of unidentified assailants murdered him. The miscreants intercepted his motorcycle at an isolated spot, attacked him with weapons, slit his throat and escaped, the Kala Muddana Doddi police said.
“We have collected clues from the scene and formed a team to trace the accused,” K.T. Mathew Thomas, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malavalli subdivision), told The Hindu.
C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, and others were present.
