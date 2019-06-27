Teacher found lying unconscious in govt. office

A teacher was found in a state of unconsciousness in the toilet block of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday and is being treated at the district hospital.

Dyamanna Metri, a native of Rottigwad in Kundgol taluk and serving as teacher at Magadpuratanda in Yadgir district, was found lying unconscious in the toilet block by a staff member of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

As the situation indicated an attempt to end his life, the police were alerted and the teacher was rushed to the district hospital.

Dyamanna Metri had reportedly invested ₹ 80 lakh in Surabhi Traders Finance, a private firm in Kalghatgi, on the promise that she would be given higher interest but was cheated. Dyamanna was reportedly in a state of depression and had come to the Deputy Commissioner’s office seeking justice.

His wife, Laxmi Meti, also a teacher, had held a press conference in Hubballi recently seeking justice and action against the finance company.