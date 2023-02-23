Teacher found dead

February 23, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 55-year-old high school teacher from Raichur district, who had come to participate in the protest organised by the teachers’ association, allegedly ended his life due to depression over financial problems on Wednesday night .

Shankarappa N. Boreddy had come along with three of his colleagues to take in the protest demanding revival of pension scheme at Freedom Park three days ago. While his colleagues returned by bus on Wednesday night, Shankarappa stayed back stating that he will take the train.

The police suspect that on Wednesday night, he jumped before a train. The incident came to light the next day when passers-by noticed the body. The police rushed to the spot and alerted the family members.

GIrijamma, wife of the deceased, in her complaint said that Shankarappa was depressed as a woman from Bengaluru, identified as Nandini, had cheated him by availing a personal loan of ₹28 lakh through him and did not return the money. Though Shankarappa used to repay the installments, Nandini never returned the money. He was depressed over financial loss and had taken the extreme step, she alleged.

The police also found a death note from the pocket of Shankarappa which said that he had taken the extreme step due to financial problems and for being childless.

The city railway station police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)