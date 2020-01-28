Teacher found dead in Yampad-Tatalagera villages

A 35-year-old teacher was found dead in the forest area of Yampad-Tatalagera villages in Gurmitkal taluk on Sunday. He was identified as Marulasiddappa. He was a native of Uajjani village in Kudligi taluk of Ballari district.
Marulasiddappa was appointed as a teacher 13 years ago and he had served 10 years in the school at Madepalli. His friends said that Marualasiddappa might have taken the extreme step unable to bear harassment from the some of the villagers. But, Gurmitkal Police, who have registered a case, refuted the allegation based on preliminary information.
(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.