Teacher found dead in Yampad-Tatalagera villages

A 35-year-old teacher was found dead in the forest area of Yampad-Tatalagera villages in Gurmitkal taluk on Sunday. He was identified as Marulasiddappa. He was a native of Uajjani village in Kudligi taluk of Ballari district.

Marulasiddappa was appointed as a teacher 13 years ago and he had served 10 years in the school at Madepalli. His friends said that Marualasiddappa might have taken the extreme step unable to bear harassment from the some of the villagers. But, Gurmitkal Police, who have registered a case, refuted the allegation based on preliminary information.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)