Teacher dies in an accident
A physical education teacher died in an accident while he was heading towards his school on bike near Kiruvale in Sakleshpur taluk on Saturday morning. Vijay Kumar, 30, working at Siddannaiah High School at Ballupete, was hit by an unknown vehicle on NH 75. He was heading to the school from his residence at Udevara village.
Among those who paid respects to him included his students. Sakleshpur Rural Police have registered a case.
