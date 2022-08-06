Teacher dies in accident
A teacher died after the bike he was riding was hit by a car near Nagaravalli near Kattehaklu in Tirthahalli taluk on Saturday. M.Venkatesh, 51, headmaster of the government primary school at Kattehaklu, met with the accident while he was on the way to his school.
Venkatesh is a native of Bomlapura in Koppa taluk. Tirthahalli Police have registered a case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.