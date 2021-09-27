Teacher dies in accident

Hassan

27 September 2021 23:09 IST

A teacher died in a hit-and-run case near Shivamogga by-pass in Shivamogga city on Monday.

D. Rajeev, 38, a teacher in a private school, was standing with his son after getting down from a bus when a bike hit both. He suffered serious head injuries and died. His son also suffered injuries in the incident.

The bike rider fled the place. The rash driving of the bike rider is said to be the reason for the accident.

Shivamogga Traffic Police have registered a case.