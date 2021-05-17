Teacher deaths: Report sought

Bengaluru

17 May 2021 02:24 IST

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar has directed officials to submit a report on teachers and PU lecturers who died after contracting COVID-19 after being deputed for elections and COVID-19 related duties.

There are many reports of teachers succumbing to the COVID-19 infection after byelection duty in Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituencies and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency.

The Karnataka State Government Employees Association (KSGEA) had maintained that 250 primary and secondary schoolteachers lost their lives to the pandemic.

KSGEA president C.S. Shadakshari had told The Hindu that teachers of Bengaluru and Kalaburagi divisions have been largely affected by the virus and around 150 of them succumbed to the pandemic in these two divisions.

In a press release, the Minister said that he has asked officials to furnish information since April 2021 with the age and other details of the deceased.