ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher bludgeoned to death by husband

February 16, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old government high school teacher was bludgeoned to death by her husband at their residence in Ambika Nagar in Kalaburagi late on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Fareeda Begum.

According to the police, the couple had had a fight and Aijaz Ahmed Usmaan Pasha hit her on the head, killing her on the spot. He fled the scene soon after the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused Aijaz Ahmed Usmaan Pasha was also working as a teacher in a private school. The couple have two sons.

Station Bazaar Police, who visited the spot after the incident, have registered a case. The police have launched a search for Aijaz Ahmed Usmaan Pasha.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US