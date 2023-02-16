HamberMenu
Teacher bludgeoned to death by husband

February 16, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old government high school teacher was bludgeoned to death by her husband at their residence in Ambika Nagar in Kalaburagi late on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Fareeda Begum.

According to the police, the couple had had a fight and Aijaz Ahmed Usmaan Pasha hit her on the head, killing her on the spot. He fled the scene soon after the incident.

The accused Aijaz Ahmed Usmaan Pasha was also working as a teacher in a private school. The couple have two sons.

Station Bazaar Police, who visited the spot after the incident, have registered a case. The police have launched a search for Aijaz Ahmed Usmaan Pasha.

