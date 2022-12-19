  1. EPaper
10-year-old boy dies after teacher throws him from 1st floor of school building in Gadag district of Karnataka

After beating the boy, the teacher allegedly threw him from the first floor of the building

December 19, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In a ghastly incident, a guest teacher beat up a boy, threw him from the school building, and assaulted two others at Hadli village in Gadag district on Monday.

The accused, Muttappa Yallappa Hadagali, working in the Government primary school at Hadli village, allegedly thrashed 10-year old Bharat, and threw the boy from the first floor.

He also hit the boy’s mother Geeta Yallappa Baraker who served as a guest teacher in the same school with a shovel. While the boy breathed his last on way to a hospital, the seriously injured mother is being treated at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

According to senior police officials, when another teacher, Sanganagouda Patil, tried to stop him, the accused attacked him also. Sanganagouda Patil is being treated at Nargund hospital.

The accused is absconding after the incident. The reason for his action is yet to be ascertained.

Following the incident Deputy Commissioner Vaishali, Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju, DDPI Basavalingappa and others visited the village.

Following tension in the village, additional police forces have been deployed. A manhunt has been launched by Nargund Police to trace the accused.

