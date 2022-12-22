  1. EPaper
Teacher attacked by colleague, dies of injuries

December 22, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Geeta Baraker, guest teacher in the government school of Hadli village in Nargund taluk of Gadag district, who was being treated at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for injuries she suffered after being attacked by her colleague, died on Thursday.

According to Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani, the teacher was brought to the hospital on Monday in a state of unconsciousness. She was immediately put on ventilator in the intensive care unit. According to doctors, she had suffered severe internal bleeding and cerebral edema (swelling of the brain).

Geeta Baraker was assaulted by her colleague Muttappa Hadagali. Muttappa Hadagai earlier that day attacked her son Bharat and threw him off the first floor of the school building. Bharat breathed his last on the way to hospital. Geeta Baraker was shifted to KIMS Hospital. The accused also assaulted another colleague who came to save Geeta Baraker causing him a few injuries.

The accused who was absconding after the ghastly act was traced and arrested the next day. He said that he was having a relationship with Geeta Baraker and admitted that he had come with a plan to kill her as she had become close to the other teacher in school. Investigation is still on.

