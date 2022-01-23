Teacher arrested

Hassan

23 January 2022 03:07 IST

As many as 11 cases were filed against the teacher

N.R. Pura Police in Chikkamagaluru district, on Friday, arrested Prabhu Naik, a teacher of a government school, accused of sexually harassing several children in the school. He had been absconding since cases were booked against him in N.R. Pura.

As many as 11 cases have been registered against the teacher accusing him of sexually harassing students. The first case was filed on January 15. Following that many children complained against him. The teacher, native of Kadur, had fled the place. The SP had constituted police teams to arrest him.

