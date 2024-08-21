GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teacher accused of sexually assaulting students arrested by Shivamogga police

Published - August 21, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A teacher working at a government residential school at Tirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district has been accused of sexually assaulting several minor students.

The police registered a complaint against him and arrested him on Wednesday.

Following complaints by five students on Tuesday, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act. Later, he was arrested by the police on Wednesday. A few more students have made similar allegations against the accused.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, on Wednesday, told The Hindu that the accused had been arrested. “Around 20 students have complaints against him. We will book a case based on the statements of each victim. There will be as many cases as complainants. We are in the process of gathering information from the victims. We will take strict action against the accused,” he said.

Further, the police officer appealed to the parents and the public to inform the nearest police whenever they notice such incidents. “As per the preliminary inquiry, the offences continued for several months. I appeal to parents and the public to contact the police immediately whenever they notice such incidents. It will help us to avoid such crimes in the future,” he said.

