Teach skill education under NSQF as an additional subject, Namoshi tells govt.

Welcoming the State government’s decision to teach skill education under competency-based National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), BJP MLC Shashil Namoshi has demanded that the government teach it as a separate and additional subject instead of giving an option to opt for it in place of third language.

In a media note released here on Sunday, he said that giving the option for selecting either skill education or third language will deprive students of an opportunity to learn either of the subjects.

“Three-language policy is now in force. Learning Kannada, English and Hindi will help students communicate at State, international and national levels respectively and this will throw open job opportunities for them. Now, the government is going to ask students to opt for skill education under NSQF in place of third language. If they opt for NSQF education, they will be deprived of learning a language. I demand that the government teach NSQF skill education as a separate subject,” Mr. Namoshi said.

