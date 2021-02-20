Teach Kannada to outsiders in State, says Doddarange Gowda

‘Kannada Sahitya Parishat should start a 3-month programme’

Stating that the number of non-Kannadigas was on the rise in Bengaluru city, poet Doddarange Gowda said Kannada Sahitya Parishat should take up a programme to teach Kannada to all such people.

He spoke after inaugurating the two-day district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Hassan on Saturday. Kannada language has been facing many challenges in the changing times. People should understand the significance of the language and make their children speak and study it. Kannada Sahitya Parishat should start a three-month programme to teach Kannada to outsiders, who come to the State for jobs. It should be mandatory to work in the State, he opined.

Metikere Hiriyanna, writer and retired principal, who chaired the 19th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, stressed the need for scientific awareness among children. He criticised a section of media for giving importance to superstition and blind practices.