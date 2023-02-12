TCS Tech Bytes IT Quiz in Hubballi on March 24

February 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The 14th edition of TCS Tech Bytes, an engineering IT Quiz, will be held in Hubballi on March 24. And, registrations for the annual event have begun.

The IT Quiz is conducted by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Board for IT Education Standards (BITES), an autonomous body promoted by the State government, in association with IT industries and educational institutions.

The quiz is open to engineering students (BE/B.Tech) of all streams and semesters in the State.

According to a press release, TCS Tech Bytes challenges and encourages students to expand their knowledge in information technology and its diverse application across industries. The objective is to enhance awareness in emerging areas, enabling them to compete in the fast-paced technology intensive industry.

As per rules, each institution can send up to 25 students to participate in the Regional Finals of the quiz. There is no participation fee.

Entries have to be sent by the respective institutions before February 25 to: bitesitquiz@gmail.com. Call Ph: 080-41235889 for more details.

This year, the contest will have online tests, virtual and physical quiz shows. The preliminary online test will be conducted on March 11.

On March 24, virtual rounds of the quiz will be held for Hubballi, Kalaburagi and Mysuru. And, on April 5, the physical round will be held in Bengaluru.

While the winners in the regional rounds (who will qualify for the State finals) will receive gift vouchers worth ₹12,000 and ₹10,000, respectively, the winners in the State finals will receive educational scholarships for ₹85,000 (winners) and ₹50,000 (runners-up).