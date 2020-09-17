T.B. Jayachandra is Congress candidate for Sira byelection

T.B. Jayachandra

Bengaluru

17 September 2020 01:58 IST

JD(S), BJP yet to announce candidates

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday announced the candidature of T.B. Jayachandra, former Minister, for the byelection to the Sira Legislative Assembly constituency in Tumakuru district.

The bypoll is necessitated following the death of Janata Dal (Secular) MLA B. Sathyanarayana. The ruling BJP and the JD(S) have not yet announced candidates for the seat.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar chaired a meeting with leaders of the Tumakuru District Congress Committee and all leaders have unanimously decided to field Mr. Jayachandra in the byelections.

Mr. Jayachandra, 71, who had served as the Minister in the S.M. Krishna and Siddaramaiah-led governments, lost to JD(S) candidate Sathyanarayana by a margin of 10,365 votes in the 2018 Assembly elections. S.R. Gowda of the BJP secured third place with 16,959 votes (9.41% of votes). The former Law Minister, who won six Assembly elections in the past, was first elected to the Assembly in 1978.

Elections in the constituency would be fought under the leadership of former KPCC president and former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara. Former MLA K.N. Rajanna, who also had lost the 2018 Assembly polls in Madhugiri constituency, is the co-chairman of the campaign committee, Mr. Shivakumar said.

The Election Commission of India is expected to fix the date for bypolls during the announcement of elections to Bihar Assembly.

Mr. Shivakuamar said Mr. Rajanna suggested the name of Mr. Jayachandra for the seat. The party will recommend the name to the high command for its approval.