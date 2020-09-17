T.B. Jayachandra is Congress candidate for Sira byelection

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday announced the candidature of T.B. Jayachandra, former Minister, for the byelection to the Sira Legislative Assembly constituency in Tumakuru district.
The bypoll is necessitated following the death of Janata Dal (Secular) MLA B. Sathyanarayana. The ruling BJP and the JD(S) have not yet announced candidates for the seat.
KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar chaired a meeting with leaders of the Tumakuru District Congress Committee and all leaders have unanimously decided to field Mr. Jayachandra in the byelections.
Mr. Jayachandra, 71, who had served as the Minister in the S.M. Krishna and Siddaramaiah-led governments, lost to JD(S) candidate Sathyanarayana by a margin of 10,365 votes in the 2018 Assembly elections. S.R. Gowda of the BJP secured third place with 16,959 votes (9.41% of votes). The former Law Minister, who won six Assembly elections in the past, was first elected to the Assembly in 1978.
Elections in the constituency would be fought under the leadership of former KPCC president and former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara. Former MLA K.N. Rajanna, who also had lost the 2018 Assembly polls in Madhugiri constituency, is the co-chairman of the campaign committee, Mr. Shivakumar said.
The Election Commission of India is expected to fix the date for bypolls during the announcement of elections to Bihar Assembly.
Mr. Shivakuamar said Mr. Rajanna suggested the name of Mr. Jayachandra for the seat. The party will recommend the name to the high command for its approval.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath