T.B. Jayachandra is Cong. candidate for Sira bypolls

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday announced the name of T.B. Jayachandra, former Minister, as its candidate in the forthcoming byelection to the Sira Legislative Assembly constituency in Tumakuru district.

The bypoll follows the death of Janata Dal (S) MLA B. Sathyanarayana.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar chaired a meeting with leaders of the Tumakuru District Congress Committee and all leaders have unanimously decided to field Mr. Jayachandra.

Mr Jayachandra (71), who had served as Minister in the S.M. Krishna and Siddaramaiah governments, lost to Mr. Sathyanarayana by a margin of 10,365 votes in the 2018 Assembly elections. S.R. Gowda of the BJP secured third place by securing 16,959 votes (9.41% of votes).

The former Law Minister, who won six Assembly elections in the past, was first elected to the Assembly in 1978. Though he had undertaken several development works in the constituency during the Siddaramaiah government, he had lost the elections.

Mr. Jayachandra’s son Santosh Jayachandra, who contested from Chikkanayakanahalli, too lost elections against J.C. Madhuswamy, now Minister in the BJP government . Mr. Santosh Jayachandra secured third place.

Elections in the constituency would be fought under the leadership of former KPCC president and former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara. Former MLA K.N. Rajanna, who too had lost the 2018 Assembly polls in Madhugiri constituency, is the co-chairman of the campaign committee, Mr. Shivakumar said.

The Election Commission of India is expected to fix the date for bypolls during the announcement of elections to Bihar Assembly.

The ruling BJP and the Opposition JD(S) have not yet announced candidates for the seat.

Mr. Shivakuamar said Mr. Rajanna suggested the name of Mr. Jayachandra for the seat and the party would recommend the name to the party high command for its approval.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, Mr. Parameshwara, former MPs Mudduhanume Gowda and B.N. Chandrappa and district leaders attended the meeting held at the party office.