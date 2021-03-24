TB is silent killer, riskier than COVID-19: DC

Every three minutes, one person is dying to tuberculosis in the country, said Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

Participating in the World Tuberculosis Day event organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare here on Wednesday, she described TB as a silent killer and more dangerous than COVID-19.

“The challenge before us is to eradicate the disease and there is an urgent need to educate people about TB across the district. We could not hold rallies or any awareness drives marking the day because of COVID-19,” she said.

On the occasion of the World TB Day, all of us have to take the oath to put in best efforts for eliminating the disease from the State, by drawing the attention of public on the dangers of the disease, she added.

Uday Kumar, Joint Director, Health and Family Welfare, said TB existed since centuries and the cause for the disease was not known.

Though the cases are on the wane in Mysuru district, the disease could not be eliminated. India has set a target of freeing itself from TB by 2025 and efforts should be made in this direction with the support of the public, he said.