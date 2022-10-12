Taxi aggregators in Bengaluru continue auto services overlooking Transport Department order

Auto services were made available for passengers by charging more than the fares fixed by the authorities, though many commuters complained about availability of autos. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Yet again, taxi aggregators in the city have overlooked the order of the transport department by continuing auto services on their mobile apps. Following a meeting with representatives on Tuesday, the department had directed Ola, Uber and Rapido to not aggregate auto services citing with effect from Wednesday (October 12) citing that their services are illegal. However, aggregators snubbed the department by continuing the services on Wednesday morning.

Issue to reach High Court

Sources in the department said that one of the aggregators is planning to approach the Karnataka High Court seeking a stay on the action taken by the department. “On Tuesday, notices were served to the aggregators not to continue the auto services. One of the aggregators is said to be approaching the Court seeking stay. Considering the development, the department will file a caveat before the Court. The Court will be apprised of illegal services and requests will be made not to put a stay,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the department has also approached higher-ups in the Cyber Crime division to deliberate on initiating action against the aggregators for flouting rules. Officials of the department maintain that the department will not take any action against the drivers who have attached their vehicles with the aggregators. “The aggregators will be held responsible for the lapses, not the auto drivers,” said the official.

Aggregators to apply for license

On October 6, the department had issued the notices to the aggregators following complaints of them charging exorbitant fares. Though the aggregators were asked to stop auto services with immediate effect, they did not oblige.

Following written responses from them, the department held a meeting on Tuesday and again notices were issued to stop the auto services with effect from Wednesday and apply for licenses. After the meeting, the Transport commissioner T.H.M Kumar claimed that aggregators “agreed” to apply for license and till the time they receive license suspend auto services on mobile apps. Aggregators flouting the order of the department indicate that tussle between the department and aggregators will continue.