Taxi aggregators continue to run vehicles; auto drivers protest accusing officials of harassment

On October 6, the Transport Department had directed taxi aggregators Ola, Uber and Rapido to immediately stop auto services on charges of collecting exorbitant fares from passengers. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The dictum of the Transport Department to stop auto services with immediate effect was not carried through on Monday, with taxi aggregators continuing to run autorickshaws.

However, regular passengers said that fares charged by the aggregators on Monday were comparatively lower than what was charged three days ago.

On October 6, the department had directed taxi aggregators Ola, Uber and Rapido to immediately stop auto services on charges of collecting exorbitant fares from passengers. Even for a short distance of 2 km, passengers were forced to spend over ₹100. They flouted fare rules fixed by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), said officials. In 2021, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner-headed RTA had fixed ₹30 as basic fare for 2 km and ₹15 thereafter for every km.

Protest by drivers

On Monday, the department was criticised for allowing the aggregators to continue auto services. The officials’ alleged attempt to impound autos attached with the mobile app aggregators received strong resistance from the drivers at Jayanagar RTO. The auto drivers staged a protest accusing the department officials of harassing them.

Dinesh Gowda, an auto driver said, “ Instead of taking action against the aggregators, the department has targeted the drivers by impounding our vehicles. They booked autos disguised as passengers. When the autos reached the pick point, the vehicle was impounded. This has angered the auto drivers and the staged protest against the officials. Later, the senior officials intervened and released the vehicles.” Mr Gowda said that six autos were impounded by the officials.

Hemanth, another driver, said: “Aggregators have been fleecing the passengers by charging hefty fares but drivers have no role in this. We want an alternative platform that protects the interest of the passengers as well as the drivers. The State government should intervene in this matter and create an alternative platform.”

When asked about the department officials impounding vehicles, Transport Commissioner T.H.M. Kumar told The Hindu that no drives were carried out in the city related to recent developments. “On Monday, our officials were doing regular checking. It has got nothing to do with recent development. A few cases were booked for not possessing fitness certificates and violating other rules. An auto that was impounded was released later,” he said.

Aggregators reply

The Commissioner said that all the three aggregators have given detailed reply to the notices issued by the Transport Department on charging excessive fare. “In their defence, they have claimed that no rules were flouted while charging fares. They have also said that they are providing auto services that are safe and comfortable to passengers. They also said that they would meet us in person to explain their stand. Considering their request, we have given them an opportunity to meet on Tuesday,” he said.

The official added till the meeting is held, the department has allowed the aggregators to continue auto services.

(With inputs from Priyal Mishra and Namrata Bagchi)