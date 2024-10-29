Tax officials failing to meet target will be accountable: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reviewed the progress of revenue-generating departments, including commercial taxes, and warned that officials failing to meet targets will be held accountable. He emphasised that tax collections should not fall short under any circumstances during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the Commercial Tax Department has been given ₹1,10,000 crore target during 2024-25. As on October 28, the department collected ₹ 58,773 crore, including GST of ₹44,783 crore, KST of ₹13,193 crore, professional tax of ₹797 crore, achieving 53.5% of the target.

Officials have been given the target of collecting ₹10,200 crore per month during the rest of the five months of the fiscal year. He also noted that the Karasamadhana scheme is expected to bring in an additional ₹2,000 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Period check

“I will check the progress every month. Officials who do not achieve the set target will be held accountable. Commercial tax collection should not fall below the target for any reason,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The Excise Department has collected revenue of ₹20,237 crore against the target of ₹38,525 crore, as on October 28.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told officials to strictly implement measures to plug leakage and stop smuggling of illegal liquor from Goa. The corruption in the department will not be tolerated and action will be taken against officials if they are found accepting bribes, he warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.