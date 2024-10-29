GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tax officials failing to meet target will be accountable: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Updated - October 29, 2024 07:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reviewed the progress of revenue-generating departments, including commercial taxes, and warned that officials failing to meet targets will be held accountable. He emphasised that tax collections should not fall short under any circumstances during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the Commercial Tax Department has been given ₹1,10,000 crore target during 2024-25. As on October 28, the department collected ₹ 58,773 crore, including GST of ₹44,783 crore, KST of ₹13,193 crore, professional tax of ₹797 crore, achieving 53.5% of the target.

Officials have been given the target of collecting ₹10,200 crore per month during the rest of the five months of the fiscal year. He also noted that the Karasamadhana scheme is expected to bring in an additional ₹2,000 crore.

Period check

“I will check the progress every month. Officials who do not achieve the set target will be held accountable. Commercial tax collection should not fall below the target for any reason,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The Excise Department has collected revenue of ₹20,237 crore against the target of ₹38,525 crore, as on October 28.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told officials to strictly implement measures to plug leakage and stop smuggling of illegal liquor from Goa. The corruption in the department will not be tolerated and action will be taken against officials if they are found accepting bribes, he warned.

Published - October 29, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.