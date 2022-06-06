Tax officer caught red-handed in Ballari
Madhusudan, Superintendent of Central Tax (GST Division) attached to the Ballari office, has been caught red-handed by the Anti-corruption Bureau of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when he was accepting a bribe of ₹80,000 from a manpower supplying contractor on Monday.
As per the media note released by the Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ballari, the accused had demanded Eshwaraiah, a manpower supplying contractor, a bribe of ₹80,000 for cancelling the penalty imposed on the latter for non-payment of GST and closing the case. Mr. Eshwaraiah had later filed a complaint with CBI (ACB) Bengaluru.
Following the complaint, a team of CBI (ACB) sleuths from Bengaluru arrived in Ballari on Monday and laid a trap with the help of ACB in Ballari and caught the accused when he was receiving the bribe amount.
