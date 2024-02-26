GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tax money key for development works, says Minister

February 26, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge for Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Monday urged the Centre to release the State’s share in the taxes collected in Karnataka so that various development works can be carried out, with several places in need of infrastructure development, including Mandya.

The elected representatives have been successfully ensuring that the tax money did not go waste and it was properly put to use, the Minister said.

Speaking after participating in a programme organised by the Railway Ministry, in Mandya, he said the Centre must lay emphasis on releasing more assistance for taking up development works in the State.

The work on modernising the railway station at Mandya has been taken up at a cost of ₹20 crore.

“If more help comes to the State, facilities like the district hospital which is a 400-bed facility can be developed into a 900-bed facility, extending necessary facilities to the people,” the Minister remarked.

Mandya has several problems in connection with infrastructure. The issues will be addressed in a phased manner. A sum of ₹30 crore has been released for the works on developing the main roads in the city, he explained.

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh said India stands third in the world in terms of Railway network, and the country’s large population was making use of the public transport for their commuting needs. Facilities and security were being provided to the railway commuters.

“Whichever government is in power, facilities have to be extended to the people. The priority has to be to address their issues,” said MLA P. Ravikmar.

He said a sum of ₹33 crore has been sanctioned for developing the footpath, Sanjay Circle between Amaravathi Circle to Jyoti International Hotel in Mandya.

The MLA urged the railway authorities to complete the underbridge works at Mahaveer Circle for easing congestion and helping the trade and business community.

