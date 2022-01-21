Karnataka

Tax devolution: Centre releases ₹3,467 cr. to State

The Centre has released an instalment of tax devolution of ₹3,467.62 crore to Karnataka. Of this amount, ₹1,733.81 crore is regular January 2022 instalment and ₹1,733.81 crore advance instalment.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted the release of GST amount to the State and extended thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the behalf of the people of Karnataka. “The amount will help drive expenditure in key sectors, strengthen demand and aid economic growth in Karnataka, especially when the State is facing third wave of COVID,” the Chief Minister tweeted.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2022 10:17:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tax-devolution-centre-releases-3467-cr-to-state/article38304952.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY