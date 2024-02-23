ADVERTISEMENT

Tax defaulters can made One Time Settlement online 

February 23, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said the tax defaulters/evaders can make One Time Settlement (OTS) online. The BBMP on Thursday notified this scheme to give flexibility to defaulters. 

Under the scheme, the citizens paying OTS will enjoy a 50% tax deduction. BBMP hopes to collect more tax through this. The BBMP also expects that an online platform would help boost recovery. 

Those who want to pay online should visit https://bbmptax.karnataka.gov.in. Through the website, the taxpayers can make the payment. The BBMP said the payment can be made at one go. 

