Tattoo artist-turned drug peddler who aspired to be ‘Pablo Escobar of city’ arrested

December 03, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 22-year-old college tattoo artist-turned drug peddler arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) wanted to be like his role model Pablo Escobar, the Columbian drug lord, and operate like him in Bengaluru, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The narcotics wing on Saturday took Sigil Varghese Mamparampil into custody and recovered ₹25 lakh worth synthetic drugs his apartment in Chandapura. The drugs include 100 grams of MDMA crystals, 150 LSD strips, 25 ecstasy tablets, a diary containing information about the drug business, contact list, and a poster of Pablo Escobar.

Sigil, from Kottayam in Kerala, and his live-in partner Vishnupriya from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, are tattoo artists by profession. They were first arrested by Hulimavu police in March, who recovered 13 kg of hashish oil worth ₹7 crore. Two months later, the duo came out on bail and continued to peddle drugs before they were caught by CCB officials in Parappana Agarahara in November this year.

Upon questioning about the Pablo poster, Sigil confessed that Pablo was his role model and he was practising his style of peddling drugs.

Explaining his modus operandi, Sigil told the police that he followed “faceless Russian treasure hunt” method while delivering drugs, practiced by Pablo and gang.

Sigil said that he would clinch the deal with his customers over phone and never meet them in person. After taking the order and getting the money online, he would place the drugs under a pole or a bark of the tree or in a dustbin, and send the video clip along with the location details to his customer.

The CCB are now probing the source and the network through the diary they have recovered from him.