Tatkal special service introduced

The South Western Railway has introduced a tatkal express special train service between Shivamogga city and Yeshwantpur.

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, flagged off the service at a programme held at Shivamogga railway terminal on Thursday. The actual service of the train will commence from January 24.

The special train (06539/40) will run every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will start from Yeshwantpur at 9 a.m. and reach Shivamogga at 2.45 p.m. It will stop at Tumakuru, Tiptur, Arsikere, Kadur, Birur, Tarikere and Bhadravati. On the return journey, it will start from Shivamogga at 3.30 p.m. and reach Yeshwantpur at 11 p.m..

The train will have one AC chair car, 11 chair cars, one second class coach and one luggage-cum-brake van with generator.

At present Yeshwantpur-Shivamogga-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express special train is running every Saturday, Sunday and Monday. With the introduction of the new train, the express special train service between Shivamogga and Yeshwantpur would be available on all the seven days of the week.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raghavendra said that the tatkal special express trainwould be converted into a regular express train service shortly. Referring to the request from the passengers to modify the schedule of Shivamogga-Renigunta train, he said that pilgrims bound for Tirupati would be benefited if the train starts from Shivamogga and from Renigunta in the night.

Ayanur Manjunath and S. Rudre Gowda, MLCs; K.B. Ashok, Shivamogga Rural MLA; K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner; and K.M. Shantharaju, Superintendent of Police, were present.