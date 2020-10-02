Tata Technologies to aid upgrade of 150 govt. ITIs

Bengaluru

02 October 2020 00:59 IST

The State Cabinet on Thursday cleared a ₹4,636.5-crore project for modernisation of 150 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in collaboration with Tata Technologies for developing the institutes as vocational technology centres. Tata Technologies has undertaken a similar project in Maharashtra.

A sum of ₹30.91 crore would be spent on each ITI. Tata Technologies would manage the project for next five years by spending 88% (₹4,080 crore) of the cost. The rest would be spent by the State government. It would create 300 trained personnel every two years. The private firm also provides an online platform for government institutes and helps students to reduce the gap in skills.

The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation would spend ₹105 crore on providing electricity network, repair work of buildings, networking, and other related works. It was decided to raise a loan of ₹657 crore for the project, sources in the government said. There are 270 government ITIs in the State. In the first phase, 150 institutes would be developed, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

It is understood that the Cabinet decided to establish a Maulana Azad Scientific Education Trust at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore for the benefit of educationally backward Muslim community. It also approved the Karnataka State Police Services (Special) Rules for direct recruitment of meritorious sportspersons to the posts of constable, sub-inspector, and deputy superintendent of police.