ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Technologies may invest ₹2,000 crore in Karnataka to boost MSMEs: M.B. Patil

July 12, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Technologies has come forward to set up three Common Engineering Facility Centres (CEFCs) in the State at an investment of ₹2,000 crore, said Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil.

The proposal was to set up the centres through the PPP model where Tata Technologies would have a 70% stake while the State government would have a 30% stake in the venture, said the Minister.

These CEFCs would cater to Advanced Manufacturing 4.0, Electric Vehicle Testing and Aerospace & Defence and vastly benefit the upcoming MSMEs and start-ups in these sectors, the Minister explained, adding this was the first such move to facilitate the growth of small companies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives of Tata Technologies met the Minister at Vidhana Sabha on Wednesday and submitted the proposal in this regard. Each of these centres would require an investment of ₹630 crore and a land requirement of 5 acres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US