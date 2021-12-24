Tata Tea conducts survey in Karnataka to gauge food adulteration awareness

Bengaluru

24 December 2021 16:24 IST

Over 2,000 respondents in seven cities participated

Karnataka has been ranked ninth among 20 large States on parameters like food safety, mode of inspection and food samples for testing, according to a Food Safety Index 2020-21 report. However, the State scores only 13 out of 30 in food compliance (less than 50%) rendering consumers more vulnerable to adulterated products.

Tata Tea Kanan Devan conducted research across Karnataka to understand consumers' knowledge of adulterated food products. Over 2,000 respondents in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru and Davangere participated in the survey.

The study revealed that consumers are aware of the importance of unadulterated natural ingredients. Some 35% of the respondents claimed that consuming unadulterated food and beverages strengthens their immunity. One in five respondents (22%) admitted that unadulterated foods helped them lead an overall healthy lifestyle.

In spite of such awareness, consumers continue to purchase adulterated food products, the survey revealed. Around 57% of the respondents considered grocery shopping a tedious chore or simply picked up items on their list and left stores. Nearly a third of the respondents (32%) purchased tea based on the recommendation of their retail shopkeeper.

It was found that consumers struggled to identify genuinely unadulterated products. Nearly a quarter of respondents (24%) were unsure of how to check for adulteration in a product. Some 24% of the respondents were still under the misconception that pure and natural products tend to be more expensive. Only a small percentage of respondents (8%) were concerned that a lot of products they buy may be adulterated, as per the study.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated awareness of high quality food products, the percentage of adulterated food in the market has shockingly doubled (from 12.8% in 2011-12 to 28% in 2018-19), according to the FSSAI annual report.

The Tea Board of India flagged the practice of low-grade tea being infused with artificial colour and being passed off as a healthy beverage product.