Tata Marcopolo says it has sought conciliation now

Following a protest by family members, including children, of employees of Tata Marcopolo unit in Dharwad on Monday, the company has clarified that despite the best efforts a mutually agreeable wage settlement has not been reached yet. Therefore, it has requested the competent government authorities to initiate conciliation proceedings.

In a media statement issued by a company spokesperson, it has been said that several rounds of negotiations were held on wage revision. However, unfortunately, despite the best efforts, they did not result in a mutually agreeable wage settlement. Hence, the competent government authorities have been urged to initiate conciliation proceedings.

The company will extend its fullest cooperation in this endeavour, it said and added that it remains hopeful that a suitable agreement to support the plant’s competitiveness, long-term growth and sustainability, will soon be in place.

In the release, it has said that the company has taken several progressive steps over the years towards the welfare of its workforce, their families as well as neighbouring communities in addition to providing a holistic wage and benefit package.