Task Force to submit report on prevention of third wave

Bengaluru

03 June 2021 01:50 IST

Govt allows export-oriented industries to resume work from June 3

The Task Force headed by Narayana Health Chairman Devi Prasad Shetty will submit a detailed report on a strategy for prevention of COVID-19 third wave to the government in a week’s time.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday held discussions with members of the Task Force regarding the preparation to be made for prevention of the third wave. Issues related to preventive measures, infrastructure and treatment facilities required, human resources, and medicines were discussed during the meeting. Dr. Shetty said that the report would be submitted in a week’s time.

The Chief Minister said that the government would take necessary steps based on this report.

Speaking on the government’s plan regarding the lockdown that ends on June 7, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “Despite the lockdown, COVID-19 has not come under control in the State. We will take a call on extending the lockdown and other stringent measures shortly.”

However, in an indication of further relaxation for industries, Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar issued an order on Wednesday allowing export-oriented industrial units to function with 50% staff strength from June 3.

The order also stipulated that all functioning industries that employ more than 1,000 employees have to get at least 10% of their staff strength tested for COVID-19, randomly, twice a week.