Task force to defend use of areca

The State Areca Task Force has decided to constitute a five-member expert committee to argue that areca is not harmful to health, said BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra, who is also president of the task force.
Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of the task force in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Jnanendra said the committee would include experts from technical institutes, agriculture universities and areca growers. “The task force is prepared to place its argument in defence of areca in the courts”, he said.
The task force has also appealed to the Centre to restrict import of areca so that the native growers get good price. Similarly, the scheme of minimum support price should be extended to areca as well, the MLA said.
The task force had appealed to the State government to earmark ₹10 crore in the next budget for the task force’s activities. The government had already released ₹3.5 crore..
Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa, Malnad Development Authority chairman K.S. Gurumurthy and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath