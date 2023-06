June 13, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

A task force will be constituted to protect Wakf properties, according to Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed.

The Minister told media persons in Bengaluru on Tuesday that measures would also be taken to construct compound walls for all Wakf properties. He said that a divisional-level office will be set up to protect the properties.

