Task force suggests implementation of NEP from 2021 in a phased manner

Final report submitted to govt.; it calls for provision of ‘implementation fund’ under Samagra Shikshana

The task force that was constituted for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) has recommended that it be introduced across schools in Karnataka from the next 2021-22 academic year in a phased manner.

The final report, which was submitted to the State government on Saturday, calls for the provision of an ‘implementation fund’ under Samagra Shikshana (SSK) and establishment of Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC).

Among the key recommendations are establishment of bodies like the Karnataka Shikshana Ayoga (KSA) and the Implementation Mission Establishment to ensure that the policy is adopted. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister in charge of Higher Education, after receiving the policy, highlighted the importance of coordination across departments for the smooth implementation of the NEP. “To address this issue, the task force has suggested creating the KSA, which should be headed by the Chief Minister,” he said.

The Implementation Task Force (ITF) can review the progress of the implementation of the NEP every quarter for the next three years. The report recommended that other regulatory bodies such as State School Standards Authority (SSSA) and Karnataka Higher Education Regulatory Council (KHERC) be established.

The task force, formed in March 2020, is headed by former Chief Secretary S.V. Ranganath. As per the final report, Phase 1 would have targets for 2023 beginning with 2020 as ‘year 0’ while Phase 2 will include targets for 2025 and Phase 3 will have targets for 2030.

Curriculum and pedagogic revisions for schools should be undertaken by DSERT for Foundational and Preparatory stages of schooling, while middle and secondary stage can be taken up after NCF 2021 is released.

Mr. Narayan said that deliberations with all the stakeholders concerned will be held before the implementation of the new policy. “There is a duration of 15 years to implement this policy. However, the State government has decided to complete the implementation process within 10 years,” he added.