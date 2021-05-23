Task force set up to prevent rural surge of COVID-19 in Mysuru district

MYSURU

23 May 2021 21:30 IST

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri not included

A task force to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas has been constituted in Mysuru district.

It will be headed by CEO of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat A.M. Yogesh. But the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the district magistrate and supersedes other officials in the hierarchy, is not included in the task force.

The members include MPs from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya districts, MLAs from the Assembly segments in Mysuru district and MLCs, Exhibition Authority Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Karnataka Compost Development Corporation Chairman Mahadevaiah, Khadi and Gram Udyog Board Chairman Krishnappa Gowda, Superintendent of Police C.B. Rishyanth, and DHO T. Amarnath.

The omission of Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri in the task force is conspicuous and this has triggered speculation that it could be owing to lack of rapport between her and some of the elected representatives who have been critical of the officer. On Saturday, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha too had struck a discordant note about the Deputy Commissioner stating that holding virtual conferences with officials from taluks would not suffice and it was imperative to make field visits.