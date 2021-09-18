Task force set up for implementation of NEP in school education

Bengaluru

18 September 2021 23:08 IST

The State government has set up a task force for the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 in school education.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has constituted the task force headed by retired IAS officer M. Madan Gopal. It has 20 other members.

According to a Government Order, responsibilities of the task force include preparing and finalising the draft implementation framework and working out details of draft implementation framework in consultation with stakeholders.

Advertising

Advertising

The State government has suggested revision of the entire curriculum of the State syllabus from classes I to XII and has sought the guidance of the task force.

The task force has been given the tasks of providing assistance to prepare long-term perspective plan for implementation of the NEP, working out details of the draft implementation framework in consultation with stakeholders, presenting papers on the status of implementation, allocating tasks, monitoring them, identifying gaps, and rebuilding policies to to bridge the gaps, the order said.