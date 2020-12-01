Task force recommends setting up special educational zones

The report is expected to be placed before the State Cabinet for approval

A task force, headed by former Chief Secretary S.V. Ranganath, on the implementation of the National Education Policy (2020) has recommended establishment of special educational zones and creation of a single platform for all education scholarships, including physically-challenged.

The report recommended restructuring of the Department of State Education Research and Training (DSERT) and ensuring separation and monitoring of the Karnataka State School Education Council (KSSEC) and State School Standards Authority (SSSA) schools.

The task force submitted its report to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar. The report is expected to be placed before the Cabinet.

The task force recommended steps for attracting the funds under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of various companies. With regard to higher education, it stressed the need for creation of a new Karnataka State Universities (KSU) Act and establishment of Karnataka Higher Education Commission by enacting a separate legislation for the purpose.

It strongly recommended bringing all scholarships applicable to all students eligible for economic and socially deprived groups under one platform.

It suggested impetus to the graded empowerment of affiliated and autonomous colleges.

Earlier, Mr Yediyurappa launched the learning management system (LMS) for the comprehensive improvement of higher education in the state. LMS provided greater emphasis on digital learning. The LMS undertaken by the Higher Education Department of the State would benefit 4.5 lakh students of 430 colleges and 87 government polytechnics and 14 government engineering colleges. Besides improving standards of learning, it would ensure evaluation of 24,000 teaching faculty. The LMS is being implemented at a cost of ₹34.11 crore.

Mr. Narayan said LMS has been prepared to provide the best quality education by utilizing the technological advances. It enables students to obtain lessons both in online and off-line modes from any place at any time. It also provides the details of the evaluation of each student.