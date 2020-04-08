Task force for continuing curbs in hotspot areas

The task force set up by the State government to review the COVID-19 lockdown has submitted its report recommending extension of restrictions in hotspot districts in the State where high number of positive cases have been reported.

The task force, led by Dr. Devi Shetty, however, is for minimising restrictions in districts where there are no cases or a few cases.

The report has said that all schools and colleges should be closed till May-end and thrust should be on online classes. The task force is of the view that inter-State borders should remain closed and no buses, trains, flights or metro trains should be allowed till April 30, while autorickshaws should be allowed to ply. The report said that the government can consider allowing odd and even number registration vehicles to operate on alternate days.

The other recommendations of the task force include encouraging online health services, allowing opening of shops without air conditioning, letting IT/BT companies and essential services, government offices, factories to function with only 50% staff. Local shops should be opened for longer duration to avoid crowd, said the report.

The report said that these recommendations should be in force between April 15 to April 30 and can later be reviewed. However, the task force has underlined that social distancing should be maintained for the next six months.