Task force constituted to exclusively handle leopard-human conflict

January 31, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The State government has announced the constitution of the Leopard Task Force to exclusively deal with human-leopard conflict that is on the rise in the south Karnataka region.

The GO was issued on Tuesday in the wake of an increase in human deaths due to leopard attack and killing of domestic animals in Mysuru, Nanjangud, H.D. Kote, Sargur, T. Narsipur, Mandya, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, and surrounding regions. The trigger for constituting the task force was the death of four persons due to leopard attack since October.

The task force will be headed by Deputy Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Mysuru circle, and will comprise 58 personnel and its overall functioning will be supervised by the Conservator of Forests, Mysuru circle.

The task force has been split into four units, each of which will patrol regularly in conflict-prone areas and will take precautionary measures in such places besides sugarcane cultivating belts. The task force will have a control room at the Arayna Bhavan in Mysuru and it will be functional on a 24x7 basis. The control room number will be circulated soon widely.

Five vehicles equipped with searchlights, public address system, and siren will be procured for the use of the task force. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force will appoint personnel and issue necessary directions.