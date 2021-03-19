Target to vaccinate all 3.5 lakh senior citizens by March 31

MYSURU

19 March 2021 19:04 IST

Govt. staff tasked to get at least 10 persons above 60 years of age vaccinated daily; only 10 per cent of senior citizens had received jab so far

Amidst the fears of a second peak of COVID-19 pandemic, the State government has laid emphasis on completing the vaccination of senior citizens at the earliest and the officials had been entrusted with the task of covering the population of 3.5 lakh of people above 60 years by March 31. In this regard, staff, such as PDOs, bill collectors, waterman, ASHAs and anganwadi workers, had been tasked to vaccinate at least 10 elderly citizens daily.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Friday told the health authorities to be on alert and take all precautions to prevent any possible second peak. “Let us all come together and be watchful to stop the infection from spreading,” he told a meeting of the health officials at the ZP.

The Minister said the team led by the Deputy Commissioner had been taking effective measures, and added that all senior officials, including the Commissioner of Police, the Superintendent of Police, the ZP CEO and the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation, should take strict precautionary steps at their levels for at least few days in the wake of the fears.

“Mysuru currently has 269 active cases which should not go out of control. In this connection, appropriate steps should be taken for stopping the peak.”

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri told the meeting that the current situation is similar to that existed in the month of July last year. This has led to the apprehensions of a second wave. For this, testing, vaccination and contact tracing are the best remedies.

Out of 3.5 lakh senior citizens identified for the vaccination, nearly 10 per cent had got the jab.

Ms. Sindhuri said the Chief Secretary had directed covering 100 per cent of senior citizens’ population by March 31. This target needs to be achieved and the support of the staff is vital.

Mysuru is not in the list of three districts which have reported a spike. However, Mysuru is among five districts that need to be on alert for stopping the second wave, said Ms. Sindhuri.