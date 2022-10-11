The Railway Protection Force, Mysuru Division, South Western Railway, will be conducting the Annual Range Classification target practice from October 12 to 14 at Dodda Byadarahalli firing range of Mandya district from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents of neighbouring villages have been requested to avoid movement of people and livestock in and around Dodda Byadarahalli firing range of Mandya district to avoid any untoward incidents on the annual target practice dates, said a press staement from South Western Railways, Mysuru Division.
Target practice by RPF at Dodda Byadarahalli firing range
