TAPMI, University of Southampton ink pact

T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal and the University of Southampton (SOTON), U.K., have signed a memorandum of association to develop academic and research collaborations.

Faculty members from both institutions joined the signing ceremony that was held digitally recently, a release from TAPMI said.

Referring to the collaboration, Madhu Veeraraghavan, director of TAPMI, said that TAPMI’s quest for high-quality research creates more mind space among emerging management educators. TAPMI also contributes to the management education community.

Laura Costanzo, head of Southampton Business School at the University of Southampton, praised the efforts of both schools at the time of COVID-19.

Padmadas Sabu, Associate Dean (International), Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Southampton, made a presentation on University of Southampton, and Vishwanathan Iyer, Associate Dean (Academics) of TAPMI, spoke about various avenues for faculty and student exchanges in both schools, the release added.