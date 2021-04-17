TAPMI secures 100% internship placements for latest batch

T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal, has achieved 100% internship placements for the batch of 2020-22.

Of 555 students in the batch, 537 have been taken for internships by over 176 companies and the remaining 18 have self-sourced their internships. Roles offered included investment associates, forensic audit, sales and marketing, HR, strategy, digital marketing, social media, junior finance research, marketing and data analytics, product management and content marketing, a TAPMI release said.

“The placements were organised online and 537 students from PGDM (Core), PGDM (Banking and Financial Services), PGDM (HR), PGDM (marketing) were placed successfully. The strong performance is a testimony of TAPMI’s industry-relevant curriculum,” TAPMI director Madhu Veeraraghavan said.

Key recruiters

The key recruiters were Brillio, Capgemini, CGI, Citi Group, Cognizant, Crisil, Deloitte, EY India, Future Generali, Gartner, GEP, Goldman Sachs, HP, Infosys, ITC, Jana Small Finance Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Logistics, Nestle, Optum, Outlook Group, Asian Paints, Salesforce, TATA Capital, TATA AIG, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, V Guard, Wipro.

Banking and Financial Services emerged as the largest recruiter with 200 offers followed by Automation & IT with 101 offers and FMCG with 38 offers. Furthermore, 50 offers were made in the marketing, advertising and media services domain; 51 in consulting technology, 17 in healthcare and hospitality, nine in engineering and manufacturing, 15 in logistics and supply chain, 14 in construction and real estate, six in automobile, four in Ed-Tech and educational management, two in aerospace, four in insurance, 14 in retail, seven in consumer goods and durables and five in agriculture, the release said.